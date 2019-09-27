NORFOLK, Virginia — Police say a car hit a shopping cart carrying a one-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Target in Norfolk on Friday.

Police tell us this happened at the Target on North Military Highway. They describe it as a minor incident. The car was going less than five miles per hour when it hit the cart.

The baby suffered minor injuries in the form of some scratches as a result and was taken to CHKD as a precaution.

The driver who hit the cart stayed behind. There's no word yet on if any charges will be filed.