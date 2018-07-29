Several containers fell off a cargo ship berthed at Norfolk International Terminals Sunday afternoon, and first responders' marine units had their hands full trying to corral them.

According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, The Cutter Razorbill initially contacted personnel at the Sector Hampton Road’s command center at 3:45 p.m., and notified them that they noticed the loose containers while they were in transit.

Later, Virginia Port Authority reported that eight containers fell off of the cargo ship APL Antwerp while they were conducting operations to offload the vessel.

According to the spokesperson, three of the containers have sunk and all other containers have been brought back to NIT.

The Coast Guard reported that they're coordinating efforts with the Virginia Port Authority Maritime Incident Response Team to recover the sunken containers. Until that happens, they should be considered to be potential navigational hazards.

