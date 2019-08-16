NORFOLK, Va. — It's not the first time the public has been warned about scammers, and it won't be the last. The most recent scam targets the Caribfest.

The annual festival is expected to kick off Saturday, August 17, at Town Point Park in Norfolk. Caribfest organizers said someone is selling fake tickets for their event online.

Michael Forde started the Hampton Roads festival 14 years ago. He said this is the first time he’s found someone trying to sell fake tickets Caribfest online.

"I feel kind of let down that in this day and age, that someone would look to do that. Not only someone, this looks like a company is doing this,” said Forde.

He said what worries him most is the tickets are overpriced and won't’ be accepted at the door.

"Hard-earned money folks are coming here,” he said. "Once they reach here, they won't be able to get in."

Forde said they always use Ticketmaster to sell festival tickets for the family-friendly event.

Ticket prices for adults are $15, children ages 6 to 17 cost $10 and anyone 5 years old and younger gets in for free.

Forde showed 13News Now a screenshot of two tickets -- supposedly for Caribfest -- for $121.

Rightfully, Forde said he's upset because he said this is ridiculous. The festival is meant to bring the spirit of the Caribbean to Hampton Roads. His goal is to have the event be almost like Mardi Gras and Rio's Carnival, all put together.

With the real tickets, guests can enjoy food, entertainment, and events almost all day long.

Forde said Caribfest serves as a fundraiser for the community too. All money goes back toward scholarships for Hampton Roads kids, feeding people on Thanksgiving, and donating coats during the winter.

He doesn't know if anyone has actually bought the fake tickets online, so he wants to remind people to either purchase tickets at the door, or ahead of time from the Scope Arena box office or on the festival website.

Also, he hopes police can help find and catch the people behind this scam.

"Hopefully they look into it soon. Bring these people to some type of justice," said Forde.

Caribfest's doors open on Saturday, at noon at Town Point Park. A parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Festivities go until 10 p.m. and it’s followed by an after-party.