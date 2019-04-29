NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of people lined up at the Nauticus Decker Half Moone Cruise Center and said Bon Voyage as a renovated cruise ship left Norfolk.

The Carnival Sunrise departed on its maiden voyage Monday afternoon. It's kicking off this year’s cruise season with a seven day trip to the Caribbean.

Previously known as Carnival Triumph, the 2,758-passenger ship underwent a two-month, $200 million makeover that was so extensive, it was rechristened with a new name.

President & CEO of Visit Norfolk Kurt Krause said this trip is just the first of many and he's expecting a busy season.

“I think this port is a wonderful port and from a tourism standpoint. This is what we want to have coming on a regular basis,” Krause said. “We’re talking to a number of cruise lines so it’s not just carnival, it’s a number of different cruises. In fact tomorrow we have a stop-over of another boat. When this one leaves another one is coming in.”

The ship was originally constructed in 1999, and its makeover includes the addition of 115 cabins, a revamping of all existing cabins and the addition of a dozen food and drink outlets, including a new restaurant from Guy Fieri.

Monday’s voyage was sold out.

People from as far as Washington state to as close as Richmond, Virginia were in Norfolk for the cruise.

The cruise's first five expeditions are expected to bring more than 16,000 visitors to the city.

