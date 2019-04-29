NORFOLK, Va. — A renovated cruise ship is getting ready to leave Norfolk.

The Carnival Sunrise will head out on its maiden voyage Monday afternoon. It will leave from the Nauticus Decker Half Moone Cruise Center.

Previously known as Carnival Triumph, the 2,758-passenger ship underwent a two-month, $200 million makeover that was so extensive, it was rechristened with a new name.

SEE ALSO: Nauticus cruises to Cuba coming in 2020

The ship was originally constructed in 1999, and its makeover includes the addition of 115 cabins, a revamping of all existing cabins and the addition of a dozen food and drink outlets, including a new restaurant from Guy Fieri.

The cruise's first five expeditions are expected to bring more than 16,000 visitors to the city.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.