Cat dies after being shot in Norfolk: SPCA

NORFOLK, Va. — A cat has died after being shot in Norfolk, the Norfolk SPCA said Tuesday.

The shelter said a "Good Samaritan" brought the cat to the shelter after finding it in the 1500 block of Nelms Avenue. That's right off of E. Princess Anne Road.

The cat, named Robert, was humanely euthanized by SPCA staff after x-rays showed a bullet lodged near his spine.

The SPCA said the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is searching for those responsible.