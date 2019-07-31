NORFOLK, Va. — It’s Harry Potter’s birthday today, July 31!

If you are a fan of the books you know Harry Potter was born in 1980, making him 39 years old.

Local businesses are celebrating the boy wizard’s birthday.

Cure Coffeehouse in Norfolk offering magical drinks including butterbeer lattes, polyjuice potion, and specialty food items, decor and table games.

It starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

O’Connor Brewing Company celebrates with games, prizes and one-of-a-kind magical portraits, cupcakes and pies.

It runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

