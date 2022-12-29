Shuck and pick away: Celebrate the New Year by stuffing your face for a good cause

You can feed your stomach and your soul with "Hogs for Hope" from noon to 5 p.m. at Hank's Filling Station in Norfolk on January 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — Delicious pork, oysters, collard greens, mac and cheese and more await you at the 10th Annual Hogs for Hope New Year’s Day Pig Pickin’ and Oyster Roast.

Tickets are $50 per person, but many of the foods are all-you-can-eat. There will also be a Bloody Mary bar if you're craving a savory cocktail and live music.

Proceeds from the event, which is sponsored by Southern Greenbrier Kia and Southern Kia Lynnhaven, will go to the Hope House Foundation.