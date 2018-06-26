NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- On July 18, turn back time and celebrate the 80's at Downtown Norfolk's Town Point Park.

The free event will feature the Deloreans and the Purple Xperience! The park will open at 5 p.m. and The Deloreans will start performing at 6 p.m. The Purple Xperience is expected to take the stage at 8 p.m.

The Deloreans are an 80's show band rooted in Hampton Roads. They started performing at a local organization, but they have gone on to play in Florida to New Hampshire. Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience are from Prince's birthplace in Minneapolis. The group is the National Leading Prince tribute band.

General admission to the concert is free, but attendees have the option to upgrade their experience by purchasing a Preferred Viewing ticket for $10. Guests should bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be available around the park, and drinks can be purchased at the Mercury Bar throughout the night.

The concerts are the first in a series of summer-long Town Point Concerts.

