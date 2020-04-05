Cement truck overturns on S. Military Highway in Norfolk

Crews had to extricate the driver from the truck, who was then taken to the hospital. There's no immediate word on the driver's condition.

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers should avoid the area around the 500 block of South Military Highway in Norfolk after a cement truck overturned, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Crews had to extricate the driver from the truck, who was then taken to the hospital. There's no immediate word on the driver's condition.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the area around the accident scene will remain closed for some time. Motorists should also avoid the north and southbound exits at Military Hwy from I-264.