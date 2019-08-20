NORFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old man accused of killing another teenager in Norfolk earlier this year has seen those charges withdrawn, but he remains in custody on unrelated charges.

Tayvon Black had been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the June 2 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Young Terrace.

On Tuesday, those charges were nolle prossed, a legal motion that means prosecutors currently do not have enough evidence to move the case forward but can bring those charges back if more evidence is presented.

Black is still being held in jail for two felony drug charges. That case has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 10, 2019.

