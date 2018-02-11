The 5th annual Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon takes place Nov. 17-18 in Norfolk.

The main event — the half marathon and half marathon relay start — starts at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18.

There is also a 5K, and Kids Mile followed by a post-race party at Town Point Park.

The weekend also includes a two-day Sports & Fitness Expo at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

To see the full event schedule, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC