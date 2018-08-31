NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Chesapeake man was cited on a weapons charge after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Thursday.

The Transportation Security Administration said the man was carrying a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that was loaded with seven bullets. He allegedly told officials that he had forgotten he had the gun with him.

The TSA says that as of August 30, 16 guns have been stopped at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, far surpassing 10 guns found in 2017. According to the TSA, it is the highest number since 2015, when 16 guns were confiscated.

The TSA is using this incident as a reminder that there is a proper way to travel with a firearm. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms, so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

