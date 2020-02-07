Chesapeake man disappears after walking out of Norfolk hospital

28-year-old Brett Akers left the hospital on Thursday afternoon wearing nothing but blue hospital scrubs and no shoes. He may still be in the area of Ghent or ODU.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk need help finding a Chesapeake man who walked out of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after being admitted there.

28-year-old Brett M. Akers left the hospital on Thursday afternoon wearing nothing but blue hospital scrubs and no shoes. He may still be in the area of Ghent or Old Dominion University.

He is about 6 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.