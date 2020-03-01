NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake ended in a crash in Norfolk on Friday morning.

The chase began after 2 a.m. when Chesapeake police began pursuing a stolen vehicle.

The chase eventually ended in Norfolk when the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle near the Ballentine Boulevard off-ramp on Interstate 264.

The suspects ran away from the stolen vehicle.

Police were not able to locate them.

Norfolk Police Department is investigating the crash and the hit-and-run, Anaya said.

13News Now did reach out to Chesapeake police for more information on the vehicle pursuit.

