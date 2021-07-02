Chicken wings anyone? Despite smaller gatherings, a Norfolk restaurant is making thousands of pounds of the snack for Super Bowl Sunday

The appetite for the popular game-day snack hasn't shrunk. Wings 'N Things has already sold thousands of pounds of chicken wings.

NORFOLK, Va. — There might be smaller gatherings this year because of the pandemic, but restaurants are still cooking up a lot of chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday!

Wings are one of the most popular food items on Super Bowl Sunday are chicken wings.

Manager of Norfolk's Wings 'N Things Jolene Ripa said customers have already pre-orders thousands of pounds of wings, and her team is still accepting orders on game-day.

“We’re up to about 2,000 pounds of wings already pre-ordered but we expect to go through a lot more throughout the day," Ripa said. “It’s the busiest day of the year!”

This is the 11th year Wings 'N Things is open for the big game.

Ripa said of the demand, “same as always, I was very surprised.”

Surprised because it’s a pandemic. But although the gatherings may be smaller, it seems the appetite for chicken wings on super bowl Sunday hasn’t changed.

“Their appetite did not change," Ripa said. "Smaller gathering but a lot more chicken!”

It's all hands on deck for game day. Ripa said it takes the restaurant about a week to organize orders, get the chicken wings, and make all their sauces and dips.

Their wing recipe is top-secret, and Ripa said it’s this secret recipe that keeps people coming back.