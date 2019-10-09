NORFOLK, Va. — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on September 17 for the CHKD's brand new mental health hospital.

Prominent people from Virginia will be in attendance including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, and CHKD President and CEO Jim Dahling.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist at CHKD before becoming governor, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony that will showcase plans for the mental health hospital.

The new facility will be $224 million, and it's expected to transform mental health care for children across the state.

The 14-story building on Gresham Drive will be the centerpiece of a bold new initiative that will provide a full spectrum of mental health care for children, filling a critical gap in a statewide shortage of pediatric mental health services.

The 60-bed facility will offer a new level of care, standing out among the nation’s top pediatric mental health hospitals, with an innovative patient- and family-centered design, research-based treatments, academic training programs for the next generation of child psychiatrists, and unparalleled support and community involvement.

RELATED: CHKD Milk Bank provides and accepts donated breast milk

All inpatient rooms will be private, with sleeping accommodations for a parent.

The facility, scheduled to open in 2022, will also provide outpatient therapy and a “partial hospitalization” program that provides intensive care to children who will spend most of the day at the hospital but still reside at home.

The facility will including an outdoor recreation area, an indoor gym, a music room and recording studio, a rooftop garden, a soothing multi-sensory room, and family lounge areas.

“This is what CHKD has done throughout its history,” CHKD President and CEO Jim Dahling said. “Identify needs, and craft visionary solutions that make this health system a true champion of the children.”

The new hospital will focus its programming on children who have the hardest time finding treatment, including children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as, children with eating disorders, chronic medical and co-occurring mental illness, and children ages 2 to 5.

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on September 17.

RELATED: CHKD patient first in Virginia to receive gene therapy drug

RELATED: Congresswoman Luria tours Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters