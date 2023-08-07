Chilean ship over 350 feet long come to dock at Norfolk

The Chilean Navy's tall ship Esmeralda spans an impressive 372 feet long, making it a historical sight to see.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Esmeralda docked in Norfolk on Sunday.

It will be in Norfolk until Thursday at 4 p.m. and is the only stop it will make in the United States.

It is docked at Otter Berth next to the Waterside District at 333 Waterside Drive.

"The Esmerelda was launched in 1953 and serves as the training ship for the Chilean Navy. During her visit to Norfolk, she will carry a crew of nearly 300 midshipmen, enlisted sailors, and officers. She has visited more than 300 ports worldwide, acting as a floating embassy for Chile."