Chili's leaving MacArthur Center

Chili's will permanently close on Monday, June 26, a Chili's spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

Another chain restaurant is calling it quits at Norfolk's struggling MacArthur Center.

Chili's will permanently close on Monday, June 26, a Chili's spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. There are no current plans to open another location nearby.

"We regularly review the performance of our restaurants and from time to time will make the tough decision to close a restaurant based on evaluative criteria, such as sales figures, lease agreements and other factors," the spokesperson said.

Amberlynn Johnson, who said she is a general manager at the MacArthur Chili's, also confirmed the restaurant is closing in a recent Facebook post.

"I will miss every team member I have, they are family. But I look forward to seeing them all at other [Chili's] locations," Johnson wrote.

Chili's is the latest business to leave the once-popular shopping destination that is now struggling to keep tenants. The mall went up for sale earlier this year and at a recent city council meeting, councilmembers voted to allocate $18 million to purchase the property.