One in five children in the United States have a diagnosable mental health condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters is providing support and solutions to families by expanding its pediatric mental health services.

On Daybreak, CHKD pediatric psychiatrist Peter Dozier, and CHKD pediatric psychologist Diana Schofield talk about plans for significant expansion of mental health services for children at the hospital.

