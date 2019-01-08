NORFOLK, Va. — The King’s Daughters Milk Bank provides donated, pasteurized human milk by prescription to critically-ill babies in need of this invaluable treatment.

The milk bank also accepts milk donations. It's easy and free and the location is never an issue, officials said.

CHKD even pays and arranges to have the frozen human milk shipped from other states so it can process it and dispense it to sick infants.

For more information call 757-668-6455, email KDmilkbank@chkd.org, or visit the milk bank's website.