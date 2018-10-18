CHKD is hosting a free workshop "Grieving While Growing: A Conversation About Supporting Children and Families Through Loss" on Oct. 24.

Jeané Liburd, a certified child life specialist and expert in family grief, said the workshop will give families tips on how to support a child through loss.

Some of those tips include: Take care of yourself. Thinking and Feeling strategies to help a child cope. Growing and Doing strategies for a child during a loss.

The free workshop is Oct. 24 in Norfolk. Register at www.chkd.org/classes.

