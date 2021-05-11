CHKD pediatricians and Virginia's Vaccine Coordinator recommending COVID-19 vaccine for children

Schools in Hampton Roads are already planning school-based vaccination clinics for students.

NORFOLK, Va. — Pediatricians and state health experts are signing off on giving the COVID-19 shot to kids.

This, after the FDA granted emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 12.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools has already announced that students can get their shots in a week.

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said his team is ready to give the go-ahead once the Centers for Disease Control gives the green light.

The next step is for the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the data and make a recommendation.

"The data looks really good at this point, the clinical trials for adolescents show 100% effectiveness of the vaccine in that 12 to 15 population so I don't anticipate any reason we wouldn't see an approval," Dr. Avula said. "What that means if all goes well – then probably by Thursday or Friday of this week we will have an approved vaccine and teenagers can start getting vaccinated."

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said COVID-19 clinics will begin for students on Tuesday, May 18.

Parents will have to sign a consent form for their children.

"There will be a big push over the next few weeks to try and do school-based vaccination, to help adolescents understand the value of the vaccine for them," Dr. Avula said.

"It's going to be a little bit of a tough sell in some regards because young people just don't get that sick with COVID, the vast majority of kids who get COVID have really mild disease or even asymptomatic disease."

CHKD Medical Group Director Dr. Douglas Mitchell said it's important for parents to get their kids immunized because children can still become hosts for COVID-19 and spread the virus to others.

"We've been saying for the last 15 months that COVID does not cause in general severe disease in kids, that doesn't mean that it doesn't cause disease," Dr. Mitchell said.

Dr. Avula said something similar.

"It's much more important more for community health than it is for individual health that kids get vaccinated because they often don't know that they're carrying it and can transmit it to other folks," Dr. Avula explained.

Dr. Mitchell said pediatricians are recommending the shot because it's a big step in keeping children safe in schools and reaching herd immunity.

"It's good news, it's exciting news," Dr. Mitchell said. "It's the next logical step."