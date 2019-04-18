NORFOLK, Va. — CHKD is raising awareness about Mental Health Awareness month in May.

Organizations and the community will come together to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and how to work together to raise happy, healthy kids.

CHKD is launching Lighting the Way initiative in May, where individuals, organizations, schools, and businesses will help raise funds and awareness for pediatric mental health – and go green in their own special way.

CHKD has partnered with local businesses to raise money for the expansion of its mental health programs.

Last spring, CHKD announced plans to build a 60-bed pediatric mental health facility in downtown Norfolk and plans to break ground in fall 2019.

