NORFOLK, Va. — Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters is holding a parenting workshop on Children and Trauma on Jan. 23.

The workshop is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Newport News at the CHKD Oyster Point location.

CHKD parent educator and community outreach coordinator Michele Tryon said there are many examples of trauma children may experience.

"There are traumas that are obvious to most of us, like a car accident, abuse, or domestic violence. These are called big T traumas. Big T traumas feel life threatening to a child," Tryon said.

"There are also, little t traumas. These are situations in which a child feels overwhelmed by an experience and unsure if they are going to be OK."

At the workshop there will be 3 key components to help children cope with trauma: Thinking, feeling, growing and doing.

To register, visit www.chkd.org/classes.

