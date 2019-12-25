NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is reminding people to be safe while driving on the roads this holiday season.

The reminder comes following a serious crash early Christmas morning. According to Fire-Rescue, the single-vehicle accident happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 64 at Northampton Boulevard.

A car went off the interstate and rolled down an embankment into a wooded area, trapping the driver.

First responders were able to free the driver, who was trauma alerted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There's no word at this time on what may have caused the crash, or the person's current condition.