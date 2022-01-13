Chrysler Hall, Scope Arena closed until Jan. 28 due to water main break

A SevenVenues spokesperson said both venues don't have running water and heat due to the break.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's SevenVenues confirmed that Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena will be closed until Friday, Jan. 28 due to a water main break.

A SevenVenues spokesperson said both venues don't have running water and heat due to the break. City crews' work on the water main is expected to last two weeks, from Jan. 13 to 27.

All events at Chrysler Hall and Scope Arena will be canceled or postponed in the meantime. Box office and administrative offices will also be closed.