Construction begins on Chrysler Museum's major glass studio expansion

Visitors can expect construction fences and equipment on museum property and in the parking lot next to the Glass Studio as soon as Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews will begin construction this week of a $55-million expansion of the Chrysler Museum of Art's Perry Glass Studio.

It will take about a year and a half to construct the new 18,000-square-foot studio. When it's done, the facility will be triple its current size and house three hot shops, dedicated classrooms for each glassmaking technique and a performance theater that seats 200.

With the extra space, the museum leadership plan to double the studio's programming and build more partnerships with community organizations and fine art departments at local universities.

Hundreds of private donations, as well as city and state funds, made the expansion possible, according to a press release from the museum.

“We are excited to bring new opportunities for learning and enjoyment to our visitors,” said Erik Neil, the Macon and Joan Brock Director of the Chrysler Museum of Art, in the release.

The Glass Studio will remain open throughout construction Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free daily glassblowing demonstrations and a full calendar of classes and programs.