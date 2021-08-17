Chrysler Museum in Norfolk requiring masks for all visitors

Masks are required at the Chrysler Museum of Art for all visitors ages 3 and up, regardless if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine or not.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you want to visit the Chrysler Museum soon, you're going to need your mask.

The Chrysler Museum of Art announced that it will be requiring all visitors to wear face masks starting Tuesday, Aug. 17. That includes children ages 3 and up.

This mask policy update goes for everyone regardless of your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Officials said face masks must be worn in the museum and the Glass Studio.

Other COVID-19 safety guidelines are also recommended when visiting the art exhibit including six-foot social distancing and quarantine rules for sick employees.

For more information on admission and hours of operation, you can visit the Chrysler Museum of Art website.