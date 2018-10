NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Cirque du Soleil's Crystal is coming to Norfolk's Scope Arena in November.

The group is a major Québec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment.

Crystal runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.

