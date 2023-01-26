Cirque du Soleil returns to Norfolk with captivating show: Corteo

In a world of awe and fun, you'll get to watch the story of a clown who imagines his own funeral taking place in a carnival.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wonder abounds with the magic of Cirque du Soleil, and you can witness it right here in Norfolk this week.

The company is scheduled to stop by the Scope Arena from Jan. 26 through 29, for its hit performance series, "Corteo."

The performance, which has been seen by over 10 million people since 2005, means joyous procession.

In a world of awe and fun, you'll get to watch the story of a clown who imagines his own funeral taking place in a carnival.

Many Cirque du Soleil shows had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this marks the return of the tradition to the area.

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, this show also puts the stage in the middle and divides the audience into halves that are facing each other, which allows for a more interactive experience.