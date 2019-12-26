NORFOLK, Va. — Cirque du Soleil OVO is bringing its high-energy show to the Scope Arena starting Friday through Dec. 29.

OVO features nature: Insects working, playing, fighting and looking for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion.

Here are the showtimes:

Friday, Dec. 27, 7:30 PM

Saturday, Dec. 28, 4 PM

Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 PM

Sunday, Dec. 29, 1:30 PM

Sunday, Dec. 29, 5 PM

Admission is $45-$130, plus applicable fees. Buy tickets here.

The Scope Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sellers of tickets.