NORFOLK, Va. — Cirque du Soleil OVO is bringing its high-energy show to the Scope Arena starting Friday through Dec. 29.
OVO features nature: Insects working, playing, fighting and looking for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion.
Here are the showtimes:
- Friday, Dec. 27, 7:30 PM
- Saturday, Dec. 28, 4 PM
- Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 PM
- Sunday, Dec. 29, 1:30 PM
- Sunday, Dec. 29, 5 PM
Admission is $45-$130, plus applicable fees. Buy tickets here.
The Scope Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized sellers of tickets.