City of Norfolk seeks artists for community art project, festival

With all of the artists on your team working together, the city hopes to provide $10,000 to bring your idea of an artistic, engaging event to life.

If you're an artist in any form, from painting to writing, the City of Norfolk wants your help.

A mural and artistic event will be created and held in a selected neighborhood in the city, with the goal of fostering a sense of community, belonging and engagement.

“This will be a fun place-making event giving artists from all disciplines a chance to work together to showcase the depth and creativity of Norfolk’s art community,” Karen Rudd, the manager of Norfolk Arts, said. “We hope artists will apply with innovative art ideas.”

The following neighborhoods are eligible for the mural and event, and your choice of which location should be included in your proposed idea:

Berkley neighborhood

Ocean View near 1st View Street and West Ocean View Avenue

Near West 35th Street and Colley Avenue

A building location for the mural should be included in the proposal, and it's also allowed to be a private building if it fits your idea.

