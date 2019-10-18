NORFOLK, Va. — Get your resumes ready, the City of Norfolk is holding an autumn career fair!

Over 50 employers will be in attendance looking for potential employees.

The citywide autumn career fair will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center located at 201 E. Little Creek Road.

Businesses in attendance like the City of Norfolk and the new Glass Light Studio Hotel will be accepting resumes and applications in fields like health care, human services, government, public safety, education, retail, customer service, skilled trades, staffing, and information technology.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

For more information, contact Career Fair organizers ninette.adams@norfolk.gov or deangelo.white@norfolk.gov.

Registration is not required, but anyone can sign up for the event to get updates about the event.

RELATED: Norfolk's Acting Superintendent addresses health concerns at Sherwood Forest Elementary

RELATED: Norfolk woman wins over $100K from Virginia lottery