NORFOLK, Virginia — The city of Norfolk is taking the fight to the Commonwealth of Virginia over a Confederate monument standing in the downtown area.

The city filed a lawsuit Monday against Commonwealth's Attorney Greg Underwood and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring as defendants.

This follows numerous calls in recent years from activist groups or city council members who have tried time and time again to relocate the monument or remove it entirely.

Just a couple of weeks back, crews removed Jefferson Davis' name from the arch at Fort Monroe -- a move that Governor Northam praised.

The lawsuit challenges the state's law, named the Protection Statute, that protects memorials related to wars and battles, citing that the monument is city property and that Norfolk has a constitutional right to control who can tamper with it or move it from where it stands.

The suit also cites the first and fourteenth amendment of the Constitution as support for their cause.

The monument, located in downtown Norfolk, is a statue of a Confederate soldier was erected in 1907.

