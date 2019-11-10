NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is currently working on a potential riverfront casino. A vote to make that happen by City Council was passed with a 7-1 vote. The decision allows the Pamunkey Tribe to put in an application to purchase the land next to Harbor Park for about $10 million.

So, a petition was started against a casino coming to the area.

A spokesperson with the City of Norfolk claimed several citizens want to remove their name from the petition circulating by the group "Say No to the Norfolk Casino."

Since the city has been contacted about having names removing from the petition, they are giving citizens a way to do it.

Anyone who wishes to withdraw their name from the Petition for Referendum seeking repeal of the Norfolk Casino Ordinance can print and complete a form and submitting it to either the Office of the City Clerk located at 1000 City Hall Building or 810 Union Street.

Residents can also submit the forms to the Clerk of the Norfolk Circuit Court located at 150 St. Paul’s Boulevard on the 7th Floor in Norfolk. Forms will only be accepted during regular business hours.

Anyone who needs a blank forms can track them down at the same drop-off locations.

Below is a copy of the form: