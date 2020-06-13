City of Norfolk launches beach ambassadors at Ocean View

Starting this weekend, beach ambassadors will be on hand along Ocean View to remind beachgoers about the safety regulations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday’s warm weather meant it was a great afternoon to hit the beach and if you stopped by Oceanview, you might have noticed something a little different: beach ambassadors.

“I think it’s important to keep the coronavirus mitigated and if they’re going to help us keep everyone safe then I think it’s a great idea,” beach-goer Dave Hess said.

Following in the footsteps of Virginia Beach, the city of Norfolk rolled out its own beach ambassador program.

Norfolk teamed up with FestEvents to make it happen.

Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger said there are have 50 ambassadors in total.

“The need for the beach ambassadors is really just another layer of education and awareness. We’re not out here to enforce, but to simply remind people,” Scherberger said

“We still are in phase 2 and we still have to practice responsible social distancing."

Every weekend until the start of Phase 3, beach ambassadors will be stationed at 13 different beach access points along Ocean View beach.

Much like the ambassadors at the oceanfront, ambassadors in Norfolk will remind beachgoers to social distance and follow the new rules meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Stay 6 feet away from others, no groups of more than 10, no group sports, and no tents or groups of umbrellas.

“For the safety and health of themselves and everybody else concerned," Scherberger said.