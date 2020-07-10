City of Norfolk offers safe substitutes for Halloween activities

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is offering a few safe Halloween activities all residents can enjoy during the pandemic.
City officials are encouraging residents to follow health department guidelines during Halloween. They have set up a Halloween 2020 web page with health guidelines and recommendations.
Some of the safe activities Norfolk is offering:
- Zoo Boo, the annual Virginia Zoo event, will take place on October 24th and 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will follow the approved health and safety guidelines already in place. Admission is limited and advanced ticketing is required.
- Norfolk Police, Norfolk Public Library and Recreation, Parks and Open Space will host a drive-thru Trunk or Treat, October 24th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Taylor High School, 1384 Kempsville Road. Attendees can wear their favorite costumes and decorate your vehicles. Everyone must remain in their vehicle. Registration is required.
- For at-home Halloween activities, there is an activity booklet available.