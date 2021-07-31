City of Norfolk resumes mask mandate in facilities

The mask requirement is effective immediately, said a release Saturday.

The City of Norfolk will require staff and visitors to wear masks in all facilities, effective immediately.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases and concerns over the Delta variant rise in Hampton Roads and across the country.

The mask mandate applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

In a release Saturday, a city spokesperson cited the latest C.D.C data listing Norfolk as an area with a "substantial" COVID-19 transmission rate.

According to the city, virtual and phone meetings are preferred for meetings with residents, and "in-person appointments are reserved for requests that cannot be handled over the phone, email or virtually."

City employees will continue to wear face coverings inside city buildings, and visitors are asked to maintain six feet of social distance while indoors.