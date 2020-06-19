City of Norfolk suspends beach ambassador program

The city said the program was no longer needed because many of the beachgoers complied with current COVID-19 restrictions.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk announced Friday it is suspending its beach ambassador program indefinitely.

The program was no longer needed because many of the beachgoers at Ocean View were found in compliance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release.

The program was only in practice for one weekend before the city decided to suspend it.

Every weekend until the start of Phase 3, beach ambassadors would be stationed at 13 different beach access points along Ocean View beach.

It mirrored Virginia Beach's beach ambassador program.