NORFOLK, Va. — Police and several other agencies were on the scene of a possible drowning in Willoughby Spit Sunday night.

Norfolk Police Department tweeted that there was a report of an incident in the 9700 block of 8th View Street around 6:10 p.m.

The report came around the time when severe storm swept through the Hampton Roads region.

The Coast Guard said two kayakers saw a man swim away from a disabled vessel, but did not resurface.

One of those kayakers was John Vesterman, who said when he saw the man struggling in the water, he grabbed his kayak and life preservers and went out to help.

“I got a kayak to go out and help the guy and I took a couple life vests with me. And he was yelling while I was on my way, I could hear him yelling, 'Help me!' and 'Please hurry!'” said Vesterman.

Vesterman said he threw life vests the struggling swimmer, but the man was too tired to grasp onto them.

“Probably landed an arm’s length and a half away from him. But he was exhausted, he was drowning,” said Vesterman. “He went right under and I started pounding on top of the water. I don’t know what I was thinking, thinking he would hear it and come to that. But he didn’t come back up,” said Vesterman.

Multiple rescue crews were dispatched to help find the man.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sector Hampton Roads command center at 757-683-6637.