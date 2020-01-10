x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

Coast Guard: Cargo ship runs aground near Naval Station Norfolk

The Panamanian flagged 738-foot coal ship was stuck on a soft sandy bottom about one-quarter mile northwest of Sewell's Point.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard District 5
The Hong Dai sits aground a quarter mile Northwest of Sewell's Point near Norfolk, Virginia, October 1, 2020. The Panamanian flagged 738-foot bulk coal carrier ran aground on a soft sandy bottom Wednesday evening, and the Coast Guard is assisting the ship’s crew in assessing damages and the threat of pollution.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard and other response teams assisted a cargo ship that ran aground near Sewell's Point on Wednesday night. That is near Naval Station Norfolk.

The Coast Guard said its Virginia command center received a call that a Panamanian flagged 738-foot coal ship was stuck on a soft sandy bottom about one-quarter mile northwest of Sewell's Point.

The Hong Dai's crew reported no injuries, pollution, or flooding concerns, according to a news release.

On Thursday, Sector Virginia investigation crews boarded the ship to assist the ship's crewmembers and assess damage and pollution threat.

A 45-foot Response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth also responded to the incident as well as the Port of Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team.

The vessel remains under a Captain of the Port order to remain in place and the Coast Guard is currently in communication with the ship’s owners to assist in establishing a salvage plan.

Related Articles