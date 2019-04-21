NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Sunday for a 63-year-old man who was last seen aboard his sailboat in Norfolk.

Paul Youngk is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and a green shirt.

Coast Guard officials said the sunken sailboat was found with Youngk nowhere in sight.

If you've seen Paul Youngk or have any information, call the Coast Guard at 757-638-6638.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.