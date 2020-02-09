Coca-Cola delivery truck, light rail train collide in Norfolk

The crash involving The Tide and the truck happened near Granby Street and Charlotte Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A light rail train collided with a Coca-Cola delivery truck in Downtown Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

An emergency dispatch supervisor said it happened around 3:25 p.m near Granby Street and East Charlotte Street.

Tom Holden, spokesman for Hampton Road Transit (HRT), said The Tide was heading west when the collision took place. There weren't that many people on board. One person did complain of some pain, but no one had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. There was some damage to the train, including to its windshield.

Holden said that HRT will pull data from the train and will investigate what led to the collision. It set up a bus bridge so that service between Norfolk State University and Eastern Virginia Medical Campus was not interrupted.

The Norfolk Police Department had traffic shut down in the area. The truck had been removed by 4:25 p.m., and the train, itself, was in the process of being taken to the light rail yard.