NORFOLK, Va. — Coelacanth Brewing Company in Ghent is closing its doors by the end of the year, according to a post on the brewery's Facebook page.

The brewery, located near W. 22nd Street, said it's planning to celebrate its 4th anniversary on Dec. 14 with a party before shuttering its doors.

"It’s been an amazing, crazy, fun, hard, interesting, fulfilling and stressful 4 years. But we’ve decided to close our doors by the end of the year," it said in the post.

"We hope you’ll come out over the next few weeks (including our 4th Anniversary party on 12/14/19), drink some beer and help us celebrate the past 4 years of Ugly Fish and Beautiful Beer!"

Coelacanth is a traditional, family and employee-owned brewery. It prides itself in being named Hampton Roads' first Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Certified Green Brewery.

In late August, the company made its first shipment of beer to Europe.

It earned recognition through its award-winning beers like Passion Fruit Gose, The Captain, Quiet Storm, and Old Glory.

