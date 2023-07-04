Community advocates voice no confidence in Norfolk city manager following police chief announcement

The president for the Norfolk Branch NAACP told 13News Now that the group will request for the resignation of Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer on Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Days following the introduction of a new police chief in Norfolk, some community leaders are raising concerns over what they call a lack of transparency and ethics surrounding the hiring process of Mark Talbot.

They want the search and hiring process for the spot of top cop to start all over again. It comes after Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer announced his pick was one of five who served on a panel that interviewed finalists for the same job.

"After having all three of the finalists in front of us, [I] didn't know frankly if the right person was in that pool," Filer said, who reflected on the period near the tail-end of the search.

Filer explained it was because of the uncertainty he decided to pick up the phone, call Talbot — who currently serves as Hampton Police Chief — and asked if he would apply for the vacant spot in the Mermaid City.

During a news conference Wednesday, Filer told reporters Talbot applied, went through assessments and interviewed for the job.

"So, really we ran this process through Morris & McDaniel, through our search firm," Filer said.

It cost $35,000 of taxpayer money to hire search firm Morris & McDaniel to aid in the search — a move Filer said Wednesday he does not regret.

But following a nearly year-long effort to fill the role, some community leaders are casting doubt on Filer's actions.

"It's as though he made this decision alone," Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Guns said, senior pastor of Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Guns is also part of a group called the Trusted Partners, who he said has built a relationship with Filer in the last several years.

Since Larry Boone abruptly announced retirement in April 2022, there have been multiple opportunities for the community to weigh in online and at a town hall meeting.

However, Guns believes key partners could have been better updated and briefed on the progress of the search, as well as the selection of a candidate.

"There was a lack of clarity, a lack of transparency and that if you describe a process, 'This is how we're going to do this,' and then you do something else, people start to lose confidence in you, the City Manager," Guns said.

And it's the same sentiment from a local civil rights organization.

"We felt like [the decision] was total disregard to people that Mr. Filer serves in the community," Norfolk Branch NAACP President Stacie Armstead said.

In a news release disseminated Thursday, the group expressed doubt in Filer's decision and practices. The group plans to attend an upcoming city council meeting.

"On Tuesday, we will be asking Chip Filer to step down from his position. And from there, as stated, we would like the process to start over again," Armstead added.

Moreover, the Norfolk NAACP is requesting that Talbot be excluded from the rehiring process, if pursued.

On Friday afternoon, 13News Now also spoke with Norfolk City Councilman JP Paige. He outlined the fallout of Filer's decision, which he admits, also caught him by surprise.

"We're not able to get away from the reaction of our constituents, and rightfully so," said Paige. "We're going to have to back up a little bit, reassure our citizens and make corrective actions to gain their confidence again."