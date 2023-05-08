Norfolk's F.U.S.E. Fest returns for 11th year

The festival celebrates the people in the St. Paul community through the intergenerational event.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the 11th year, a festival celebrating community bonds returned to Norfolk's St. Paul area on Saturday.

The organization Teens With a Purpose hosted F.U.S.E. Fest: a free and welcoming event for all people. F.U.S.E., which stands for Focusing on Unity, Spirit and "Edu-tainment," celebrates the people in the community through the intergenerational festival, according to the organization.

The festival took place in Purpose Park, and aimed to build hope, peace, harmony and health through this year's theme: Hope Chasers.

Some of the entertainment included national and local performing artists, interactive arts, holistic health and healing, arts and crafts vendors, dance, yoga and field games.

Teens With a Purpose is a non-profit aiming to empower young people to use their voice, creativity, reflection and action to grow, transform lives and impact communities.