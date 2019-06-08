NORFOLK, Va. — The man at the center of a high-profile murder case is expected to face a federal judge in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Eric Brown is scheduled to be in court for a competency hearing. Doctors have been treating Brown for schizophrenia for more than a year. Now it's up to a judge to decide if he is fit to stand trial.

Brown is charged with abducting and murdering 19-year-old Ashanti Billie. Billie disappeared from a Navy base in Norfolk back in 2017. Her body was later found in North Carolina.

