Cooking classes, sing-alongs for kids, live workouts part of new 'Virtual Y' experience

NORFOLK, Va. — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads has gone virtual, but did you know they’re offering more than just workout classes?

The Y’s Association Director of Health and Wellness Programs, Daniel O’Conner said they have everything from storytime for kids to cooking classes for the family.

You don't have to be a member to enjoy the content. It's all available on the Y's Facebook page.

“We’re in this period of social distancing but that doesn’t mean we can’t socially interact,” O'Conner said.

He said their virtual platform really took off when the Y had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, like a lot of other businesses – they moved almost everything online.

“When this first kind of started, we came together and we just starting talking: ‘Okay, what we can do for our community?’ Because the YMCA is so much more than a gym,” he said.

Of course, there are lots of daily fitness classes and sports lessons for kids, but the Y is also hosting digital gatherings like coffee chats for seniors, sing-alongs for kids, and even STEM activities for families and resources to keep children engaged while school is canceled.

O’Conner acknowledges this is a very hard time for a lot of people, so this new model is just another way to help people stay connected.