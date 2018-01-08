NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Newly unsealed court documents reveal details regarding a month's long murder investigation in Norfolk.

58-year-old Delano Grangruth is facing two felony charges of arson and second-degree murder after firefighters found his wife, 61-year-old Kathleen Grangruth, dead inside their home in April.

Neighbor Margaret Smith said she had known Delano for about a year and never would have suspected he would do something like that.

“He was a good person as far as I know,” said Smith. “He was kind to you, he was polite. He wasn’t belligerent in any way toward anybody.”

Delano Grangruth, 58, has been charged with Arson and Murderin the death of 61-year-old Kathleen White-Grangruth.

Norfolk Police Department

Court documents say investigators found Kathleen confined to a chair and heavily burned. Investigators said the degree of the destruction inside indicated someone used an accelerant. Detectives eventually found her husband, Delano, riding his bike on Military Highway.

According to investigators, Grangruth said he and his wife had a serious fight the night before and later admitted that he poured gasoline on his wife, lit her on fire, and ran out of the house.

Smith said she and the other neighbors were stunned to learn the news.

“I’m shocked,” said Smith. “I really was, I said ‘Oh my gosh.’ You know? But I guess you never can tell about people.”

According to court records, Delano had previous run-ins with the law. In Norfolk, court records say his wife Kathleen said he attacked her in 2013, claiming to “burn down the house” if she called the police.

However, a judge dismissed the charges. Delano also has an assault charge against a family member from 2008 in Virginia Beach.

Gangruth is due in court on Sept. 24 for a preliminary hearing in the Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

